  • Sunday, May 26, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Remove abandoned vehicles at Honolulu airport

  • Today
  • Updated 5:53 p.m.

While circling around each level, I saw several cars that were obviously abandoned, with heavy dirt on the vehicles and some with several tickets. Why can’t these vehicles be removed? Read more

