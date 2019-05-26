 Moment of remembrance and graveside events to mark Memorial Day
  • Sunday, May 26, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

Moment of remembrance and graveside events to mark Memorial Day

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Flags will fly at half-staff Monday in observance of Memorial Day from dawn until noon at the state Capitol and all state offices and agencies. Americans are asked to observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time. Read more

Previous Story
No swimming at Kauai beach after dead whale washes ashore
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up