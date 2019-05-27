 Molokai Magic is back as Jordan Mercer wins surfski event
  • Monday, May 27, 2019
  • 78°
Sports

Molokai Magic is back as Jordan Mercer wins surfski event

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jordan Mercer brought her distinct brand of “Molokai Magic” back from Down Under to the Kaiwi Channel on Sunday and established milestones by claiming her first Maui Jim Molokai Challenge in record-breaking form. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up