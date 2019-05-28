Letter: Kakaako needs same security as Waikiki

What kind of message are we sending to a crime-safe Japan, and those same citizens who are told to expect aloha from Hawaii residents, only to get brutally beaten up by a thug in Kakaako while using a public park restroom? Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.