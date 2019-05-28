 Letter: Kakaako needs same security as Waikiki
  Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Letters

Letter: Kakaako needs same security as Waikiki

What kind of message are we sending to a crime-safe Japan, and those same citizens who are told to expect aloha from Hawaii residents, only to get brutally beaten up by a thug in Kakaako while using a public park restroom? Read more

