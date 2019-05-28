 Letter: Men can choose not to father children
  Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Letters

Letter: Men can choose not to father children

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

This is in response to the letter from Don Clark about abortions and choice, something he will never have to concern himself with because he is male, without a uterus and unable to understand the emotional and physical effects of pregnancy on mind, body and lifestyle (“Make the right choices before getting pregnant,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 25). Read more

