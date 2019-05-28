 Letter: Pohakuloa vital site for training our military
  Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Pohakuloa vital site for training our military

The editorial, “All eyes on Pohakuloa” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 25), raises questions as to what authorizes the named Hawaiian cultural practitioners to speak for all of us Hawaiians, and what specific cultural practice do they need to do at Pohakuloa Training Area that cannot be done elsewhere. Read more

