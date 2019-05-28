Letter: Pohakuloa vital site for training our military

The editorial, “All eyes on Pohakuloa” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 25), raises questions as to what authorizes the named Hawaiian cultural practitioners to speak for all of us Hawaiians, and what specific cultural practice do they need to do at Pohakuloa Training Area that cannot be done elsewhere. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.