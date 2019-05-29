UH coed sailing in 11th after Day 1

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team is in 11th place after Day 1 of the 2019 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Gill Coed National Championships on Tuesday in Newport, R.I. Read more
