 UH coed sailing in 11th after Day 1
  • Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH coed sailing in 11th after Day 1

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team is in 11th place after Day 1 of the 2019 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Gill Coed National Championships on Tuesday in Newport, R.I. Read more

Television and radio - May 28, 2019
Scoreboard

