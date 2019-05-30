 Letter: ACLU stands in way of helping homeless
  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
  • 78°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: ACLU stands in way of helping homeless

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In addition to highlighting corrective actions taken and those yet to be addressed, the authors of “Police officers urge action on homeless, addiction, mentally ill crises,” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 26), cite the ACLU as an impediment for the H.E.L.P. program (Health Efficiency Long Term Partnership) to achieve a higher degree of success. Read more

Previous Story
A wary eye on the good economy

Scroll Up