Letter: ACLU stands in way of helping homeless

In addition to highlighting corrective actions taken and those yet to be addressed, the authors of “Police officers urge action on homeless, addiction, mentally ill crises,” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 26), cite the ACLU as an impediment for the H.E.L.P. program (Health Efficiency Long Term Partnership) to achieve a higher degree of success. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.