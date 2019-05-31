Katherine Kealoha allegedly didn’t reveal conflict

In September 2013 Deputy Prosecutor William Kaina Awong, whose supervisor was Katherine Kealoha, filed a motion in state court seeking to correct an illegal sentence against Kealoha’s uncle. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.