Kokua Line: Thurston Lava Tube at volcano park might reopen by next year

Question: We visit Hawaii every year or so and were disappointed that so much remains closed at the volcano. There was a crisis last year, so we understood then but had hoped for more this time. Will the Thurston Lava Tube ever reopen? Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.