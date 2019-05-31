 Kokua Line: Thurston Lava Tube at volcano park might reopen by next year
  • Friday, May 31, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Thurston Lava Tube at volcano park might reopen by next year

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

Question: We visit Hawaii every year or so and were disappointed that so much remains closed at the volcano. There was a crisis last year, so we understood then but had hoped for more this time. Will the Thurston Lava Tube ever reopen? Read more

Previous Story
Noelani student named Hawaii winner in Google Doodle contest; national voting starts next week

Scroll Up