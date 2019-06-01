University of Hawaii water polo players Gonzalez and Lemay-Lavoie earn honors

After leading the University of Hawaii women’s water polo team to its third Big West Championship in five years, senior Irene Gonzalez and junior Elyse Lemay-Lavoie received ACWPC Division I All-America honors Friday. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.