 University of Hawaii water polo players Gonzalez and Lemay-Lavoie earn honors
  • Saturday, June 1, 2019
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii water polo players Gonzalez and Lemay-Lavoie earn honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After leading the University of Hawaii women’s water polo team to its third Big West Championship in five years, senior Irene Gonzalez and junior Elyse Lemay-Lavoie received ACWPC Division I All-America honors Friday. Read more

