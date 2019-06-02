 California family recounts Kailua Bay rescue as search continues for missing man
  • Sunday, June 2, 2019
California family recounts Kailua Bay rescue as search continues for missing man

  • By Susan Essoyan and Diane S. W. Lee sessoyan@staradvertiser.com dlee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

Rescue divers and watercraft plied the choppy waters of Kailua Bay Saturday as a Honolulu Fire Department helicopter and Coast Guard plane searched from above for a swimmer, believed to be a Marine, who disappeared early Friday evening. Read more

