Ferd Lewis: Mountain West’s TV deals could impact University of Hawaii attendance

When the CBS Sports Network announced it was picking up the University of Hawaii’s final regular-season football game for 2019, the Nov. 30 meeting with Army, it was met with a gasp. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.