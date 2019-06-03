 Letter: Super-sized fast food increases health costs
  • Monday, June 3, 2019
  • 79°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Super-sized fast food increases health costs

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Today, we face escalating health care costs. In the mid-1970s, 14% of U.S. adults were obese. By 2016, that statistic had become a mind-blowing 40%, leading to more heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hard-core homeless need another option

Scroll Up