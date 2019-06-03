 UH students successfully test Box Farm
  • Monday, June 3, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

UH students successfully test Box Farm

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.

The University of Hawaii says a team of students from Manoa successfully tested a prototype automated hydroponic growing system in a habitat designed to sustain life on the moon and Mars. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up