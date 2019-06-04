 Letter: City should cut spending before taxing hotels
  Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: City should cut spending before taxing hotels

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

With respect to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s recent op-ed, we believe property taxes should not be raised on anyone — residential, businesses or hotels — without cutting spending first (“Increase tax on hotels, not residences,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 2). The mayor’s budget has risen by nearly $800 million in only seven years! Read more

