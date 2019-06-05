 Letter: Hawaii observes Memorial Day its way
  • Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Letters

Letter: Hawaii observes Memorial Day its way

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

In response to Bruce Fink’s letter about lantern floating coverage, please know that there is more than one way to honor our military who died in battle (“Memorial Day is not lantern floating day,” Star-Advertiser, May 31). Read more

