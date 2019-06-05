Letter: ACLU will protect constitutional rights

Malcolm Lutu and Paul Kelly accused the ACLU of being “obstructionist” by “stop[ping] legitimate efforts to keep our communities clean and safe” (“Police officers urge action on homeless, addiction, mentally ill crises,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 26). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.