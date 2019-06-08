Maui police arrest Molokai police officer suspected of multiple drug-related offenses

Maui police are reporting that they have arrested one of their long-time police officers on suspicion of multiple drug-related offenses.

Police said Officer Daniel Imakyure, who joined the Maui Police Department in 2009 and was attached to the Molokai district for most of his career, has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending further investigation.

Police said they got a tip early this year that the 39-year-old officer could be involved in drug-related activity on Molokai. After vetting the information, police launched criminal and internal investigations.

On Friday, police said they obtained warrants allowing them to search cellphones, computers and lockers related to their cases. Based on the evidence gathered, Imakyure was arrested Friday for promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, criminal conspiracy, and criminal attempt to aid another. Police said he was released pending further investigation.

Police said the case is an active investigation and they do not plan to release further details at this time.