King Kamehameha I statue is restored in time for draping of lei

Just in time for King Kamehameha Day, the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts announced the completion of conservation work on the bronze statue of the Hawaiian monarch fronting Aliiolani Hale in Honolulu. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.