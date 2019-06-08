 King Kamehameha I statue is restored in time for draping of lei
  • Saturday, June 8, 2019
Hawaii News

King Kamehameha I statue is restored in time for draping of lei

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

Just in time for King Kamehameha Day, the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts announced the completion of conservation work on the bronze statue of the Hawaiian monarch fronting Aliiolani Hale in Honolulu. Read more

