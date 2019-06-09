 Hawaii agrees to better pesticide practices
  • Sunday, June 9, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

Hawaii agrees to better pesticide practices

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture has agreed to take specific steps to better enforce the use of pesticides in response to a civil rights complaint filed three years ago with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Read more

Previous Story
Lahaina men found adrift in Maui-Molokai channel
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up