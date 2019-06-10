Letter: Focus on city services, not climate change

We have a mayor who says one job should be enough to live on (“Caldwell’s State of City address to key on ‘climate crisis,’” Star-Advertiser, May 30). Yet he has two. How about him focusing on the one we hired him to do for us? Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.