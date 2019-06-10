 Letter: Focus on city services, not climate change
  Monday, June 10, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Focus on city services, not climate change

We have a mayor who says one job should be enough to live on (“Caldwell’s State of City address to key on ‘climate crisis,’” Star-Advertiser, May 30). Yet he has two. How about him focusing on the one we hired him to do for us? Read more

