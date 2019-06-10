Letter: Trade war with China will hurt U.S. consumers

President Donald Trump should admit his error in starting a trade war with China. He is risking destabilizing the U.S. economy and possibly pushing it into recession by forcing U.S. consumers to pay more for Chinese manufactured goods. Read more
