 Letter: Trade war with China will hurt U.S. consumers
  • Monday, June 10, 2019
Letter: Trade war with China will hurt U.S. consumers

  Updated 3:08 a.m.

President Donald Trump should admit his error in starting a trade war with China. He is risking destabilizing the U.S. economy and possibly pushing it into recession by forcing U.S. consumers to pay more for Chinese manufactured goods. Read more

