Column: Hawaii has a prisoner rape problem. Here’s how to stop it

Prisoner rape is a devastating crime that occurs with staggering frequency. Every year, roughly 200,000 people are sexually abused in U.S. prisons, jails, and youth detention facilities. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.