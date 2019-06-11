 Column: Hawaii has a prisoner rape problem. Here’s how to stop it
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2019
  • 80°
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii has a prisoner rape problem. Here’s how to stop it

  • By Lovisa Stannow
  • Today
  • Updated 7:04 p.m.

Prisoner rape is a devastating crime that occurs with staggering frequency. Every year, roughly 200,000 people are sexually abused in U.S. prisons, jails, and youth detention facilities. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Why the Inouye International Airport remains in disrepair

Scroll Up