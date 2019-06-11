 Postal Service worker has ties to new USS Missouri stamp
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

Postal Service worker has ties to new USS Missouri stamp

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:52 p.m.

A U.S. Postal Service employee from Florida flew to Hawaii for the unveiling of the new USS Missouri postage stamp so she could honor her late father, a World War II Navy officer with ties to the USS Arizona and USS Missouri. Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Kauai

Scroll Up