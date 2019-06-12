 Letter: Obfuscation over Wong affects Kealoha trial
  Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Obfuscation over Wong affects Kealoha trial

  • Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

I know an “Allison Wong.” She should come to court and state that she is not a notary and she did not approve the documents presented by Katherine Kealoha (“Forged signatures allegedly found in trust documents of Katherine Kealoha’s uncle,” Star-Advertiser, June 7). Read more

