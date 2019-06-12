Letters: City Council complicit in mishandling of problems

City Council Budget Committee Chairman Joey Manahan and other Council members continuously avoid asking the tough questions when the city administration’s department heads come before the Council. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.