 Caldwell and Anderson optimistic after FTA meeting about rail funding
  • Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Caldwell and Anderson optimistic after FTA meeting about rail funding

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:09 p.m.

Following a meeting with federal transit officials Tuesday in Washington, D.C., Mayor Kirk Caldwell and City Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson said they’re optimistic that a recovery plan for the city’s over-budget $9.2 billion rail project will be approved. Read more

