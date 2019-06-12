Former University of Hawaii coach Norm Chow named offensive coordinator of XFL team

Former University of Hawaii football coach Norm Chow has been named offensive coordinator of the XFL’s Los Angeles franchise.

The pro football league, which is run by wrestling promoter Vince McMahon, will launch its inaugural season in February.

Chow was the Rainbow Warriors’ head coach for more than three seasons before reaching an agreement to step down during the 2015 season.

Prior to his UH tenure, Chow was an offensive innovator in the college ranks (Brigham Young, North Carolina State, USC, UCLA and Utah) and with the Tennessee Titans. Chow still maintains a residence in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

While Chow’s UH teams struggled — 10-36 record — he proved to be a solid recruiter. Kicker Rigo Sanchez, wideout Marcus Kemp, linebacker Jahlani Tavai and receiver John Ursua are among his former players now on NFL rosters.

Chow is the second former UH head coach to find employment in the XFL. June Jones is the general manager and head coach of the Houston franchise.