Dog who got forever home thanks to a hospice dies of cancer in New York

  • Thursday, June 13, 2019
  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 a.m.

  SAMANTHA PUDLEWSKI/HOSPICE BUFFALO VIA AP

    This undated photo taken in Cheektowaga, N.Y. shows Lola, an English bulldog mix rescue dog who was taken in by Hospice Buffalo after spending much of her life as a breeder in a puppy mill. Lola, who was about 9 years old, has died of cancer. The English bulldog mix spent her final months boosting staff morale and lapping up a constant stream of newfound love.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. >> A rescued English bulldog mix named Lola who got her forever home thanks to a New York hospice has died of cancer.

Hospice Buffalo confirmed Lola’s passing to WGRZ , which featured her story when workers at the facility took her in last November from a group called Joyful Rescues.

Lola was about 9 years old. She had been rescued from a high-kill shelter after spending much of her life as a breeder in a puppy mill.

The hospice staff decided Lola should sleep at one worker’s home and then return to her work family each day.

She spent her final months boosting staff morale and lapping up a stream of newfound love.

