 Letter: Louis Kealoha should pay his own legal fees
  Friday, June 14, 2019
Letter

Letter: Louis Kealoha should pay his own legal fees

  • Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding Louis Kealoha’s legal fees: The former chief’s use of his position, which got him into the mess he is in, was not a part of his job description. This clearly is reason enough for him to pay his own legal fees. Read more

A parade isn't necessary to honor Kamehameha's legacy

