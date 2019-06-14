 Letter: Paving over paradise raises temperatures
  • Friday, June 14, 2019
  • 79°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Paving over paradise raises temperatures

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It seems that we’re doing everything possible to hasten our own extinction. The recipe is simple: Cut trees and replace ground cover with asphalt and concrete and the rise in temperatures will be lethal. Read more

Previous Story
Column: A parade isn’t necessary to honor Kamehameha’s legacy

Scroll Up