 Letter: Unlike hotels, vacation rental money stays here
  • Friday, June 14, 2019
  • 79°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Unlike hotels, vacation rental money stays here

  • Today
  • Updated 7:24 p.m.

I find the major premise of Allison Schaefers’ recent article misleading (“Vacation rental guests contributing less to Hawaii tourism economy,” Star-Advertiser, June 10). Read more

Previous Story
Column: A parade isn’t necessary to honor Kamehameha’s legacy

Scroll Up