 Kaneohe crash leaves man with spinal, brain injuries
  • Friday, June 14, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

Kaneohe crash leaves man with spinal, brain injuries

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:40 p.m.

Of the 10 vehicles that a large, apparently out-of-control tow truck, with another truck in tow, plowed into on Wednesday, a blue 2015 Ford Fiesta fared the worst — the balled-up wreckage of twisted metal unrecognizable as a subcompact. Read more

Previous Story
Makali‘i voyaging canoe heads to 2 islands in Papahanaumokuakea

Scroll Up