Pinky Tows apologizes for multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 people in Kaneohe

A local towing company issued an apology to all motorists and passengers affected by Wednesday’s multi-vehicle crash in Kaneohe.

An out-of-control Pinky Tows tow truck plowed into 10 vehicles, injuring four people including a 31-year-old man who remains in critical condition with brain and spinal injuries.

“The owners and family of Pinky Tows would like to send their heartfelt apologies and prayers to those injured and their families resulting in Wednesday’s unfortunate accident. We also apologize to the motorists and anyone also affected or inconvenienced during this unfortunate time. As we are in full cooperation with the authorities during this investigation, we pray that God’s healing hands result in a full and speedy recovery for those injured and that we may find peace during this tragedy,” said general manager Jeanette Grace in an emailed statement late Thursday.

The multiple-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on the Kahekili Highway on-ramp from the Likelike Highway.

A 52-year-old Pinky Tows truck driver who was hauling a refrigerated truck told police the truck’s brakes started to fail while heading Kahuku-bound on the on-ramp.

Police said the tow truck struck 10 vehicles on both Kahuku-bound lanes of the Kahekili on-ramp.

Lt. James Slayter of the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said some witnesses thought she was on a cellphone.

Jim Braddock, 31, who was operating a 2015 Ford Fiesta sustained injuries to his brain and spine and remains at The Queen’s Medical Center in critical but stable condition. His friends and family set up a GoFundMe page to assist Braddock with medical expenses. By 10 a.m. today, the page raised over $28,200 of its targeted $40,000 goal.

Police said a 70-year-old female driver of a 2017 Honda Fit and an 86-year-old female passenger of a 2007 Hyundai were both taken to Kuakini Medical Center in serious condition and later upgraded to good condition.

A 58-year-old female driver of a 2017 Jaguar was taken to Queen’s in serious condition.

Police said the drivers and passengers of the other vehicles did not sustain any injuries.