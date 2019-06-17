 USA volleyball wins fourth straight
  Monday, June 17, 2019
USA volleyball wins fourth straight

  By Star-Advertiser staff
The U.S. men’s national team, with six players with Hawaii ties on the 14-man travel roster, won its fourth consecutive FIVB Volleyball Nations League match on Sunday, defeating host France, 23-25, 25-22, 28-26, 27-25, in Cannes. Read more

