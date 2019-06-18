 Letter: Cars are for transport; guns are for killing
  • Tuesday, June 18, 2019
  • 77°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Cars are for transport; guns are for killing

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

James Pritchett opposes legislation that would allow victims of gun violence to sue gun manufacturers (“Wrong to target gun manufacturers,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 16). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Pedestrians need to pay attention to road, too

Scroll Up