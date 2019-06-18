Letter: Weak family structure leads to suspensions

While Susan Essoyan’s article about Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students being suspended raises an issue, such suspensions are a mere symptom of more underlying root causes: compromised family structure in a broken home, incarceration of a parent and siblings and desperate socioeconomic conditions (“Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students are suspended more days than U.S. average,” Star-Advertiser, June 14). Read more
