Miami’s Jordan Yamamoto extends scoreless innings streak in another dominant MLB outing

Kolten Wong and the St. Louis Cardinals got a second shot at Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto today.

Not much was different.

Yamamoto, a Saint Louis School alumnus, continued his mastery of the Cardinals to begin his MLB career, tossing seven scoreless innings for the second time in a row against St. Louis.

Yamamoto allowed two hits and two walks and struck out seven, blowing a fastball past Yadier Molina to end the bottom of the seventh inning with a runner on first to keep Miami ahead 3-0. The Marlins won 6-0.

Yamamoto, who was called up from Double-A Jacksonville last week, has allowed five hits and four walks with 12 strikeouts in his first two starts. He threw 99 pitches (60 strikes) before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning.

Yamamoto set the Marlins record for most scoreless innings to start a career, breaking the previous mark of 10 set by Josh Beckett in 2001 according to the Sun Sentinel.

Through six innings, the only hit Yamamoto gave up was to the opposing pitcher, Jack Flaherty, who hit a ground-rule double to center in the bottom of the third inning.

Wong, who was on-deck as the tying run when Yamamoto struck out Molina to end the seventh, was 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout against Yamamoto.

Wearing No. 50 in honor of the 50th state, Yamamoto added a special pair of cleats to represent Hawaii.