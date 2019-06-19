 Appeals court ruling appears to offer relief to farmers
  • Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Appeals court ruling appears to offer relief to farmers

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

Dozens of Hawaii farmers and ranchers, as well as electrical utilities, likely will be able to continue tapping public water from streams and wells after the end of this year following a long-awaited decision Tuesday by the Intermediate Court of Appeals that helps clarify a legal and regulatory quagmire that gripped the attention of the Legislature this year. Read more

