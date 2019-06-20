 Letter: Seawater project moving despite bureaucracy
Congratulations to the incredibly persistent team at the Honolulu Sea- water Air Conditioning (HSWAC) project on its completion of permitting requirements (“Officials move on seawater AC project,” Star-Advertiser, June 3). Read more

