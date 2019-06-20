 Letter: Show loyalty to the land at Ala Moana park
  • Thursday, June 20, 2019
  • 80°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Show loyalty to the land at Ala Moana park

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Part of Hawaiiana is being loyal to the land. We, as residents of this state, must respect this and question something that is being planned that goes against this value. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Home turned into hotel by rental scofflaws

Scroll Up