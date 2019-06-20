 Pahoa affordable housing gets $100K donation
  • Thursday, June 20, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

Pahoa affordable housing gets $100K donation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

Renovation of the Nani O Puna affordable housing community on Hawaii island received a boost Tuesday with a $100,000 donation from the Nareit Foundation’s REIT Way Hawaii Community Giving Campaign to the Affordable Housing and Economic Development Foundation. Read more

Previous Story
State Sen. Kai Kahele uses profanity when describing congressional race with Tulsi Gabbard

Scroll Up