 Letter: Our freedom depends on freedom of the press
Editorial | Letters

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was relieved to see the United Nation report on Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi. Over the years, I have read many news reports about journalists losing their lives in the line of duty, but it seems likely that most of them do not even make the news, let alone headlines in the news. Read more

