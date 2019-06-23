 Letter: REITs won’t wither from paying state tax
Editorial | Letters

Letter: REITs won’t wither from paying state tax

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As a real estate professional practicing in Hawaii for many years, I believe that the REITs (real estate investment trusts) should pay the same Hawaii taxes as all companies owning real estate in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: REITs should pay fair share of state taxes

Scroll Up