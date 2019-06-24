 Letter: Hotels contribute more to spending in Hawaii
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hotels contribute more to spending in Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A letter to the editor (“Unlike hotels, rental money stays here,” Star-Advertiser, June 14) criticized an article about vacation rental guests contributing less to the economy, saying it was “misleading” because money spent on hotels (rather than B&Bs and rental houses) largely does not stay in Hawaii (“Vacation rental guests contributing less to Hawaii tourism economy,” Star-Advertiser, June 10). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hawaii residents must counter overtourism

Scroll Up