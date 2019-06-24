Letter: State Hospital patients get focused treatment

The statement by Janice Okubo, spokeswoman for the Department of Health, that “patients have nothing else to do during the day except plot how they’re going to leave” is a false statement and an embarrassment for not only the hospital but all the hard-working staff (“Hawaii State Hospital’s 25-year-old surveillance systems to be brought up to date,” Star-Advertiser, June 20). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.