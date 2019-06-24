 Letter: State Hospital patients get focused treatment
Editorial | Letters

Letter: State Hospital patients get focused treatment

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The statement by Janice Okubo, spokeswoman for the Department of Health, that “patients have nothing else to do during the day except plot how they’re going to leave” is a false statement and an embarrassment for not only the hospital but all the hard-working staff (“Hawaii State Hospital’s 25-year-old surveillance systems to be brought up to date,” Star-Advertiser, June 20). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hawaii residents must counter overtourism

Scroll Up