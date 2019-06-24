Letter: Tourist safety requires personal responsibility

Jean E. Rosenfeld was saddened by the passing of a thrill seeker who died at Spitting Caves and others who have died there (“Aloha doesn’t mean careless: Warn our visitors of dangers,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 10). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.