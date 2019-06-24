Letter: Visitors next door don’t bring all the disruptions

Regarding Barbara Mathews’ complaints about vacationers next door (“Astounding if scofflaws sue over illegal activity,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 20): I’d simply cite two things vacationers do not bring with them to our islands — dogs that bark constantly and roosters that crow at dawn. Read more
