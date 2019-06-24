 Letter: No help for Chinatown with liquor store license
It was disappointing to hear that a troubled liquor store in the area will have its liquor license renewed even after the mayor, a state senator, City Councilwoman and many community members all testified against a renewal due to crime, drug usage and even deaths taking place in front of the establishment (“Shop to get license despite protest,” Star-Advertiser, June 20). Read more

